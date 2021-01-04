The Proud Boys Sued For Racist Attack On Historic Black Church

Advertisements

With Trump and his supporters plotting another round of protest and violence, The Proud Boys have been sued for attacking the Metropolitan AME church in Washington DC.

Here is the lawsuit:

BREAKING: We are suing the Proud Boys and their members for the racist attack on Metropolitan AME church in Washington DC. This attack was one of several levied against churches targeted for their support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Proud Boys are NOT above the law. pic.twitter.com/CB53Upi9wH — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) January 4, 2021

Kristen Clarke the president of the Lawyers Committee on Civil Rights tweeted:

Our suit seeks to hold accountable those responsible for vandalizing and terrorizing a historic Black church because of its support for racial justice. This attack is a new chapter in a long and despicable history of mob violence targeting Black houses of worship. @LawyersComm — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) January 4, 2021

The Proud Boys attacked the church and destroyed a Black Lives Matter sign in December, but their actions are not going to go unpunished.

The Lawyers Committee lawsuit is a reminder that even as Trump and his racist supporters prepare to try to cause chaos on Wednesday, real change is coming. The Biden Administration will defend civil rights in the country, and racists that have been enabled by Trump will no longer be elevated and will be pushed back to the dark corners at the fringe of society where they belong.

