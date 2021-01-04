Posted on by Jason Easley

The Proud Boys Sued For Racist Attack On Historic Black Church

With Trump and his supporters plotting another round of protest and violence, The Proud Boys have been sued for attacking the Metropolitan AME church in Washington DC.

Kristen Clarke the president of the Lawyers Committee on Civil Rights tweeted:

The Proud Boys attacked the church and destroyed a Black Lives Matter sign in December, but their actions are not going to go unpunished.

The Lawyers Committee lawsuit is a reminder that even as Trump and his racist supporters prepare to try to cause chaos on Wednesday, real change is coming. The Biden Administration will defend civil rights in the country, and racists that have been enabled by Trump will no longer be elevated and will be pushed back to the dark corners at the fringe of society where they belong.

