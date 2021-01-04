Trump Calls On Mike Pence To ‘Come Through’ For Him And Overturn The Election

Advertisements

During what is likely the last rally of his presidency, Donald Trump openly called on Vice President Mike Pence to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

Trump, who will be removed from the White House in just over two weeks, said he “won’t like [Pence] quite as much” if he doesn’t “come through” for him on Wednesday when Congress convenes to certify the 2020 election results.

“I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you,” he said. “I hope that our great vice president comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.”

“He’s going to have a lot to say about it,” Trump added. “He’s going to call it straight.”

Video:

“I hope Mike Pence comes through for us. I have to tell you … of course if he doesn’t come through, I don’t like him quite as much.” — Trump pic.twitter.com/jZDOsiEllB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2021

Trump continues to openly pressure officials to overturn the election

The outgoing president’s allies spent the past 24 hours defending Donald Trump after he was caught on tape pressuring the Georgia secretary of state to overturn his election loss – a potentially criminal act.

A day later, Trump is essentially issuing a threat to his vice president and pressuring him to block Joe Biden’s decisive election victory.

These efforts to toss out an election that Trump lost will fail, of course. Biden will be sworn in on Jan. 20, and Trump will be nothing but an impeached, one-term ex-president.

But that doesn’t mean this truckload of potentially criminal conduct should be brushed under the rug.

Donald Trump and all of the Republican lawmakers who humored his attempted coup must be held accountable for their assault on American democracy.

