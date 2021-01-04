Trump Continues to Push False Election Claims After Georgia Tape

Advertisements

President Donald Trump falsely asserted that the results of the 2020 election are fraudulent after a recording of a call he had in which he urged Georgia’s Secretary of State to help swing the election in his favor.

“How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG,” the president wrote.

He then directed his message at Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton, who last night said he would not join a number of his colleagues in opposing the electoral vote count: You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th. “Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!”

Advertisements

The president’s claim was flagged under Twitter’s civic integrity policy, which tags outright falsehoods about the election on its platform.

How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG. You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th. @SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021

During his phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump dismissed any and all arguments that he was wrong to declare the election fraudulent despite several recounts and an audit of the state’s election process that determined the election was free and fair.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry,” he said. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated.”

“Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.” Raffensperger told him.

Later, Trump said, “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

News of the call stoked further controversy ahead of January 6, the day Congress will certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 general election. Several Republican lawmakers, including Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, have vowed to oppose the certification, though they lack the support to overturn the results of the election outright.