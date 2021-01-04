Trump Declares Republican Party “Weak and Ineffective” for Not Backing His Attempts to Overturn Election Results

Advertisements

President Donald Trump declared the Republican Party is “weak and ineffective” for not backing his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election, which was decisively won by President-elect Joe Biden.

“The ‘Surrender Caucus’ within the Republican Party will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective ‘guardians’ of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers!” the president wrote.

Trump’s claim was soon flagged under Twitter’s civic integrity policy.

The “Surrender Caucus” within the Republican Party will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective “guardians” of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021

Trump’s comments come as several prominent Republicans, including Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, face heavy criticism for announcing they will oppose certifying the election results for Biden on January 6, the day Congress will convene to finalize the process.

But not every Republican is on board.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton has broken with his fellow conservatives, saying it is up to the states and the court system to handle election laws.

“The Founders entrusted our elections chiefly to the states — not Congress. They entrusted the election of our president to the people, acting through the Electoral College — not Congress. And they entrusted the adjudication of election disputes to the courts — not Congress,” he said in a statement released last night.

“Under the Constitution and federal law, Congress’s power is limited to counting electoral votes submitted by the state,” he added.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has also indicated he will not support his colleagues in opposing electoral certification, calling it “a political dodge.”

“Proposing a commission at this late date — which has zero chance of becoming reality — is not effectively fighting for President Trump. It appears to be more of a political dodge than an effective remedy,” he said.