White House Made 18 Attempts To Steal Georgia Before Potentially Criminal Trump Call

The White House tried to call the Georgia Secretary of State 18 times to get him to overturn the election before Trump’s phone call.

CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted:

The WH made 18 attempts to call GA sec of state Raffensperger before Trump’s attempted shakedown over the phone Saturday, a GA state official confirms to CNN. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 4, 2021

Trump’s phone call wasn’t a mistake. It was part of an illegal pressure campaign by the White House to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. Trump’s phone call with Raffensperger has been referred to the FBI for criminal investigation, but if Jim Acosta’s tweet is correct, there needs to be a much larger probe into the efforts of the Trump campaign and White House to overturn the election.

The coup plot being carried out by House and Senate Republicans is anti-democratic, but the assault on democracy is being led by the man in the White House.

Donald Trump is likely not the only member of his administration who should face criminal investigation. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was also on the Trump call and reported to have joined in to pressure Raffensperger to “find votes” in Georgia for Trump.

The call on Saturday became public knowledge when one suspects Georgia Republicans released the audio of the call to the media.

The FBI needs to investigate because criminal undermining of democracy can not be tolerated.

