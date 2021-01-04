Tucker Carlson Says Wall St., Silicon Valley and Washington DC all Teamed Up to Rig the Election Against Trump

Advertisements

Donald Trump has exhausted nearly every strategy he had to overturn November’s election results. Once his January 6th attempt fails, there will be no cards left in his deck.

And while Trump may not have yet come to terms with the fact he’s leaving the White House, most of the hosts on Fox News have. And the best way for them to cope with their loss is to start assigning blame.

For Tucker Carlson, the blame is assigned to pretty much any person or organization in power. The Fox host went on a long rant Monday night, blaming Wall St., Silicon Valley and others for rigging the election against Trump.

Advertisements

Carlson whined:

“Virtually every power center on Earth joined the cause. That included big business, Wall Street, the defense establishment, pharma, the permanent bureaucracy in Washington and above all, Silicon Valley. All of these power centers worked tirelessly from the day Biden got the nomination until the first Tuesday in November to bypass voters and get Joe Biden to the White House.”

The Fox host continued, “Google changed its famed algorithm to obliterate traffic to websites that criticized Joe Biden. Facebook and Twitter did essentially the same thing. If that’s not rigging an election, there’s no meaning to that phrase.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of the Fox News network: