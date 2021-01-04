WATCH: Gaslighting Fox News Host Greg Gutfield Says Trump’s Georgia Call is Just a Media Hoax

Advertisements

People in the cable news media are expected to spin stories. Regardless of what side of the aisle they’re on, commentators often want to make the news look more favorable to them.

But the idea of spin has become very difficult in the age of Trump. So the media figures of Fox News, OAN and Newsmax have decided that it’s just easier to gaslight their viewers. It is easier to pretend something never happened rather than defending the indefensible.

Obviously, the leak of Donald Trump’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is quite damaging. According to Fox’s Greg Gutfield, though, it’s just a media creation.

During today’s episode of The Five, the host told viewers, “What you have is another cut-and-paste media ruse, a Covington kid special. If you don’t see the context, you agree with the lie. But listen to the whole thing and you find that Trump’s just a pissed off coach arguing with the umps over a bad call that cost the series. He’s me when I don’t get what I ordered from GrubHub. He’s teed off but he’s no mob boss.”

Gutfield continued, “Trump senses, as we all did, an establishment against him, against all of us. He may not be right in the evidence but his gut tells him from past experience, he could be. After all, these clowns spent four years trying everything under the sun, including the sun, to oust him, which means that fraud’s on the table.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Fox News: