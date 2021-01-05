House Judiciary Committee Democrat Calls For Multiple Criminal Investigations Into Trump

Advertisements

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, is calling for multiple criminal investigations into Trump.

Video:

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) calls for multiple criminal investigations into Trump. pic.twitter.com/1gEtKMyS3n — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 5, 2021

Advertisements

Johnson said on MSNBC, “I think there should be a criminal investigation undertaken by the relevant justice department authorities wherever they may be. Depending on where the misconduct or alleged misconduct occurred. They need to investigate. There needs to be criminal investigations. But also, the United States house of representatives has to undertake a steady and cap it off with recommendations as to what we can do to prevent the kind of abuse of our constitution that this president levied upon the constitution and the rule of law. It’s important that we uncover everything that he did, let the American people understand what happens. They shore up the democracy and to make sure that it can’t be attacked.”

Republicans are ignoring certified election results at the federal and state levels. Trump needs to be made an example out of so that democracy is protected for future generations. Trump has turned the Republican Party into a full-blown authoritarian opponent of democracy. To preserve democracy in the United States, the rule of law must be upheld, and Donald Trump needs to face punishment for his potential crimes.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook