Good Sign For Democrats DeKalb County, Which Biden Won, Exceeds November Turnout

Joe Biden won Dekalb County 83%-16% over Donald Trump, and the county has already exceeded its vote total from the presidential election.

CNN’s Ryan Nobles tweeted:

JUST IN: from @CNNValencia Dekalb County says they have exceeded their in-person election day vote total with 90 minutes left until the polls close.

Dekalb went 83-16 for Biden in November. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 5, 2021

On the other side of the coin, Republicans are excited about the turnout in a few of the rural Georgia counties that went heavily for Trump, but there are more potential voters in a county like Dekalb than many of the rural outposts that are Republican strongholds.

Republicans need a heavy same day turnout. If the turnout is lower, and indications suggest that might be the case, Loeffler and Perdue will not be able to make up the sizable early and mail-in voting advantages that Democrats have piled up in the two Senate races.

The one certainty about the two Georgia Senate elections that will determine control of the United States is that they will be close. The winners might not be known until early Wednesday morning at the soonest, and the tabulating of results could take days, but the numbers coming out of exit polling and initial voter turnout data reveal some very positive signs for Democrats.

