Democrats Are Currently Favored To Win Control Of The Senate

Rev. Raphael Warnock is projected to beat Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff is in a good position against David Perdue, so Democrats are now favored to win control of the US Senate.

Dave Wasserman of The Cook Political Report and NBC News tweeted:

The New York Times projection also has Warnock and Ossoff small favorites to win, which means that Democrats are in a position to win control of the United States Senate.

It is simple to explain how this happened. Trump launched a civil war among Republicans in Georgia, so while the Republican Party was ripping itself apart, Democrats were organizing the state and turning out even more voters than those who voted in the presidential election. Democratic turnout is up, and Republican turnout is down.

Most of the outstanding vote that remains to be counted is in Democratic areas, like Dekalb County.

Democrats understood the stakes in these runoffs and rose to the occasion. Republicans bet on Donald Trump’s failed strategy and they are now poised to lose both the White House and the Senate.

