Democrats Are Currently Favored To Win Control Of The Senate

Rev. Raphael Warnock is projected to beat Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff is in a good position against David Perdue, so Democrats are now favored to win control of the US Senate.

Dave Wasserman of The Cook Political Report and NBC News tweeted:

Democrats are the favorites in the Ossoff/Perdue race as well, which means they're currently favored for Senate control. Still a ways to go there. #GASEN — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021

About an hour ago, Republicans badly needed a Dem letdown in the outer suburban ATL ring. But, there's no sign of that happening; as more votes have come in the pattern of GOP underperformance has looked even more consistent. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021

The New York Times projection also has Warnock and Ossoff small favorites to win, which means that Democrats are in a position to win control of the United States Senate.

It is simple to explain how this happened. Trump launched a civil war among Republicans in Georgia, so while the Republican Party was ripping itself apart, Democrats were organizing the state and turning out even more voters than those who voted in the presidential election. Democratic turnout is up, and Republican turnout is down.

Most of the outstanding vote that remains to be counted is in Democratic areas, like Dekalb County.

Democrats understood the stakes in these runoffs and rose to the occasion. Republicans bet on Donald Trump’s failed strategy and they are now poised to lose both the White House and the Senate.

