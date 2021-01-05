Florida Rep. Is Trying To Shut Down Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club

Advertisements

Florida State Rep. Omari Hardy has gotten an investigation launched into Trump’s maskless New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago.

Rep. Hardy wrote in a letter to Palm Beach County via CBS12:

The complaint came from State Representative Omari Hardy (FL-88), whose asking the county to fine the president’s club and temporarily shut it down. In a letter to the county, Hardy wrote that “Mar-a-Lago is a club. A club is a business. Businesses must comply with Palm Beach County’s mask order.”

….

“It was infuriating to see hundreds of people so blatantly disregarding our mask order,” Hardy told CBS 12 News. “When I saw that video my mind immediately went to the staff at Mar-a-Lago and I thought about all the people they might come into contact with.”

Rep. Hardy also tweeted:

We're one step closer to shutting down Mar-a-Lago. This was an egregious violation of our mask order. Hundreds of People. Indoors. No Masks. It's a public health catastrophe waiting to happen. No business should get away with this. #ShutDownMarALagohttps://t.co/d4aadhLOCx — Rep. Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) January 5, 2021

Scotland has told Trump not to come to their country, and an elected official is trying to get Mar-a-Lago closed. Trump’s world is collapsing around him, and it would be fitting if he left office and had nowhere to go until the inevitable criminal indictment gives him a forever home.

