Florida Rep. Is Trying To Shut Down Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club

Florida State Rep. Omari Hardy has gotten an investigation launched into Trump’s maskless New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago.
Rep. Hardy wrote in a letter to Palm Beach County via CBS12:
The complaint came from State Representative Omari Hardy (FL-88), whose asking the county to fine the president’s club and temporarily shut it down. In a letter to the county, Hardy wrote that “Mar-a-Lago is a club. A club is a business. Businesses must comply with Palm Beach County’s mask order.”
….
“It was infuriating to see hundreds of people so blatantly disregarding our mask order,” Hardy told CBS 12 News. “When I saw that video my mind immediately went to the staff at Mar-a-Lago and I thought about all the people they might come into contact with.”
Rep. Hardy also tweeted:
We're one step closer to shutting down Mar-a-Lago.
This was an egregious violation of our mask order. Hundreds of People. Indoors. No Masks. It's a public health catastrophe waiting to happen.
No business should get away with this. #ShutDownMarALagohttps://t.co/d4aadhLOCx
— Rep. Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) January 5, 2021
Scotland has told Trump not to come to their country, and an elected official is trying to get Mar-a-Lago closed. Trump’s world is collapsing around him, and it would be fitting if he left office and had nowhere to go until the inevitable criminal indictment gives him a forever home.
For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.
Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook
Mr. Easley is the founder/managing editor, who is White House Press Pool, and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association