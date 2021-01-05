Trump Is Already Claiming That Democrats Rigged The Georgia Runoffs

Advertisements

Even before all the votes have been counted in Tuesday’s Senate runoff elections in Georgia, the Trump campaign is claiming the contests were rigged by the Democrats.

According to The New York Times, a text sent out by the Trump campaign reads, “Is it true that voting machines ‘stopped working’ earlier in Georgia today? Are Dems trying to STEAL this Election?”

Even Eric Trump got in on the game and started dropping hints that the Democrats were rigging the election.

This is typically the point at which the democrats get scared and start to cheat… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 6, 2021

This is clearly an attempt by Trump world to absolve the outgoing president of any responsibility for what could potentially be two Senate losses in Georgia.

Republicans are already starting to blame Trump

As Trump quickly tries to get in front of what could be a pair of Senate losses in Georgia, Republicans are already starting to point fingers at the outgoing president.

NBC News political reporter Sahil Kapur reported that he received a text from a Republican strategist that said, “Thanks a lot Donald.”

Text from a GOP strategist: “thanks alot Donald” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 6, 2021

With Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock projected to win his runoff race and Jon Ossoff on the verge of winning his, it’s no surprise that Republicans are already starting to point fingers.

But after spending the last two months claiming elections in the United States are no better than a third world country, Donald Trump has no one to blame but himself.

