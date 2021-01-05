Trump Now Faces Criminal Complaint After Georgia Call

Advertisements

Watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has filed a criminal complaint against President Donald Trump for his call pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the results of the election in the state, which President-elect Joe Biden won decisively.

“President Trump’s conduct violates not only the law, but the foundation on which our democracy is built,” CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said in a press release. “This is some of the most egregious conduct we’ve ever seen from a US president, raising the question of whether this country is to continue as a democracy with our leaders chosen by the American people, or a dictatorship in which the leaders choose the election results they want.”

“This conduct is not only a gross abuse of power, but also represents clear violations of federal and state laws designed to protect our elections from unscrupulous interference,” Bookbinder added. “This needs to be investigated immediately.”

Advertisements

The full complaint is available to read HERE.

During his phone call with Raffensperger, Trump dismissed any and all arguments that he was wrong to declare the election fraudulent despite several recounts and an audit of the state’s election process that determined the election was free and fair.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry,” he said. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated.”

“Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.” Raffensperger told him.

Later, Trump said, “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

News of the call stoked further controversy ahead of January 6, the day Congress will certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 general election. Several Republican lawmakers, including Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, have vowed to oppose the certification, though they lack the support to overturn the results of the election outright.