Scottish Leader Tells Trump To Stay Out Of Scotland

Amid rumors that Trump is planning on fleeing to Scotland to skip Biden’s inauguration, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told Trump to stay away.

Via: The Washington Post:



At her daily news briefing, Sturgeon said, “I have no idea what Donald Trump’s travel plans are, you’ll be glad to know.”

Then she added, “I hope and expect that his immediate travel plan is to exit the White House, but beyond that, I don’t know.”

Finally, Sturgeon warned Trump he might be breaking the law if he came: “We are not allowing people to come into Scotland now without an essential purpose, which would apply to him, just as it applies to everybody else. Coming to play golf is not what I would consider an essential purpose.”

Speculation has been running wild that Donald Trump will literally leave the United States before Joe Biden takes office. If Trump does decide to flee the country, Scotland would be the logical choice. Trump has a golf course there, and he can literally hideout on the other side of the Earth to avoid the reality that he is the first incumbent president in almost thirty years to lose his reelection bid.

If Trump does ignore the warnings not to come to Scotland, will the Scottish government deny him entry into their country? Technically, if Trump arrives in Scotland on the 19th, he would still be president, and the taxpayers would be paying for his trip.

Would Scotland deny the world’s biggest COVID superspreader entry into their country due to Trump being a public health threat? It is possible, which is why the First Minister issued a preemptive warning for Trump to stay away.

Scotland wants nothing to do with Donald Trump.

