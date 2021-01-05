Trump Warns A Number of Powerful Senators That They Better Help Him Steal the Election

Advertisements

There are more than a dozen Senators who are willing to help Donald Trump in his effort to overturn the 2020 election results. Among these are prominent GOP lawmakers like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley.

And while it doesn’t matter if the number is 1 or 50, it won’t change the election results. That doesn’t mean, though, that Trump isn’t angry at those senators who won’t join him in his fight.

John Cornyn, John Thune and Mitch McConnell have shown no interest in joining the challenge. On Tuesday night, Trump called all 3 men in an angry tweet.

“I hope the Democrats,” Trump began, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen. @senatemajldr@JohnCornyn@SenJohnThune”

Of course, there are problems for Trump will all 3 men. After Thune announced that he would not be participating in the election fight, the president asked Governor Kristi Noem to primary him. Noem declined.

McConnell not only isn’t participating in the fight, he has reportedly asked all Republican members of the senate to not participate.

Cornyn was asked if he would join the fight earlier this week. He told reporters, “As a former judge, I view this process with the same impartial, evidence-based decision-making as I did my job on the bench. So, unless substantial, new evidence is presented during the challenges to each state’s ballots, I will not object to the certification of that stave’s election results based on unproven allegations.”