Armed FBI SWAT Team Arrives At Capitol To Clean Out Trump Seditionists

The FBI has arrived at the Capitol and they are in the process of cleaning out the Trump coup mob.

Video:

FBI SWAT team in Capitol complex pic.twitter.com/SCLDTlQ0g0 — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) January 6, 2021

Trump has refused to do anything all day long while the Capitol was overrun with his armed and violent supporters, but the White House has been trying to take credit for the deployment of the National Guard to stop the insurrection that Trump incited:

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021

The FBI is on the scene. Thanks to Ralph Northam, the governor of Virginia, National Guard troops were already on their way.

The coup plot has failed, and even with Trump still fanning the flames with false claims of a stolen election, Joe Biden’s victory will be certified, and Donald Trump will be leaving office as a failed one-term president in exactly two weeks.

