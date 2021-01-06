Buildings on Capitol Hill Have Been Evacuated as #StopTheSteal Rally Clashes with D.C. Police

Advertisements

Buildings on Capitol Hill have been evacuated as President Donald Trump’s supporters, who’ve rallied to #StopTheSteal while pushing baseless allegations of election fraud, clash with Washington, D.C. police.

The news was confirmed by the BBC.

BREAKING: 2 buildings at the U.S. Capitol complex evacuated as Trump supporters clash with police pic.twitter.com/MjDddVl3dc — BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021

Protesters have also breached barriers at the Capitol building while fighting federal police.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

‼️Pro-Trump lawless protestors have broken through barriers at the US Capitol. ARREST THEM AT ONCE. pic.twitter.com/QvRphsRkuw — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) January 6, 2021

The scene is one of “unreal” civil unrest, as reporter Andrew Egger pointed out.

Protesters have torn down a barrier. Fireworks going off outside the Capitol. People in a tower telling the crowd to press forward. "Move forward and we can beat them." Throwing things are police. Crowd pushing up chanting USA. This is unreal pic.twitter.com/FDEQu9HyPX — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 6, 2021

I’m covering today’s Trump protests in DC, where thousands are already in the streets. Many protesters today see today as a kind of climactic battle for America, and there has been a lot of talk about bringing guns or attacking police. pic.twitter.com/Z0Hz2KOm8A — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 6, 2021

“Despite suggesting multiple times he was going to march to Capitol Hill after his speech, President Trump just returned to the White House,” observed CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins. “Many of his supporters are on their way.”