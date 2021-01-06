Posted on by Alan Ryland

Buildings on Capitol Hill Have Been Evacuated as #StopTheSteal Rally Clashes with D.C. Police

Buildings on Capitol Hill have been evacuated as President Donald Trump’s supporters, who’ve rallied to #StopTheSteal while pushing baseless allegations of election fraud, clash with Washington, D.C. police.

The news was confirmed by the BBC.

Protesters have also breached barriers at the Capitol building while fighting federal police.

The scene is one of “unreal” civil unrest, as reporter Andrew Egger pointed out.

“Despite suggesting multiple times he was going to march to Capitol Hill after his speech, President Trump just returned to the White House,” observed CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins. “Many of his supporters are on their way.”