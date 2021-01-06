Donald Trump Jr. Has A Screaming Tantrum And Blames Republicans For Not Rigging Election

Advertisements

At the pro-coup rally, Donald Trump Jr. proclaimed that the Republican Party belongs to Trump and tantrumed about Republicans not rigging elections.

Video:

Donald Trump Jr. has a screaming meltdown where he blames Republicans for refusing to rig elections and proclaimed the GOP Trump's party. pic.twitter.com/nrAHUX8KzO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 6, 2021

Trump Jr. said:

This gathering should send a message to them. This isn’t their Republican party anymore. This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party. This is the Republican party that will put America first! This is the Republican party that will fight for the American worker. This is the Republican party that is not just going to roll over and die because the Democrats would like you to. No, we’ve seen that, guys. We’ve seen that. We’ve been our own worst enemy. All you have to do is look to Georgia where you had Republicans saying well, well, I don’t like the way the game is played so let’s take our ball and go home. Guys, guess what?

That was music to Chuck Schumer’s ears. That was music to Nancy Pelosi’s ears. And that is what so many in the Republican establishment have created. That sort of mentality. Okay, we’ll turn the other cheek. We’ll roll over and die. We’ll fold and give up. No more! So to those Republicans, many of which may be voting on things in the coming hours. You have an opportunity today. You can be a hero or you can be a zero. And the choice is yours but we are all watching. The whole world is watching, folks. Choose wisely.

The problem is that Trumpism is a total failure that has lost everything. According to Donald Trump Jr., the big issue is that Republicans are willing to cheat and rig elections to keep Donald Trump in power. According to Trump, not enough Republicans are willing to overthrow democracy.

Donald Trump Jr.’s comments were the remarks of a loser family that is facing possible criminal indictment and desperate to hang on to power.

Trump is the reason why Republicans lost it all, and if they keep him around the losing will continue.

