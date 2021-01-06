Democrats Call For House Republicans Who Encouraged Capitol Violence To Be Expelled From Congress

Advertisements

Some House Democrats are calling for the expulsion of Republicans from the House who encouraged the violence at the Capitol with their election challenge.

Video:

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) and a group of House Democrats are calling for the expulsion of House Republicans who encouraged today's violence with their bogus challenge to the election. pic.twitter.com/2EAJE9OV1Z — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 7, 2021

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) said on MSNBC:



Had it been people who looked like me, had it been the same amount of people, but had they been black and brown, we wouldn’t have made it up those steps. We wouldn’t have made it to be able to get into the door and bust windows and go put our feet up on desks of congress members. We wouldn’t have made it that far. We would have been shot. We would have been teargassed, rubber bullets. That would have made it before we made it there. We need to call it what it is. It is white supremacy.

It was white privilege, and it was the call of our president, and it was encouraged by our Republican colleagues, and that is why every single one of them, especially because they’ve been the ones trying to tale this election. That is why we are calling for them to be removed. They should not be seated.

There have to be consequences for the House and Senate Republicans who enabled and encouraged the violence through their cynical pandering to Trump’s base. Spreading lies and false information for political gain has consequences, and they need to be held accountable for the violence that they helped Trump build through their enabling.

