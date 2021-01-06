Lou Dobbs Thinks Lawmakers Are Being “Melodramatic” About the Storming of the Capitol

Advertisements

The ideas and actions of Donald Trump have become more and more difficult to defend over the last 4 years. And the behavior of the president has just gotten worse and worse.

Wednesday represented a new low. In the morning the president spoke to a mob of his supporters and encouraged them to fight for him. The Trump fans responded in kind and stormed the US Capitol.

Tonight, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer both gave speeches discussing what a dark day in US history. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have slammed Trump and his supporters for the violence.

To Trump’s biggest fan, Lou Dobbs, the sedition wasn’t all that big a deal. During his nightly show the Fox Business host accused lawmakers of overreacting to the terrorist incident.

A Fox Correspondent, Chad Pergram, asked, “Will some of those Republicans from both the House and Senate, will they back down and say, ‘Okay, you know, enough of this, we’re gonna certify the Electoral College now?’ That’s unclear at this hour, Lou.”

Dobbs then ranted:

“Yeah. A — a lot is unclear, but one thing always clear, congressmen and women tend to be melodramatic when it serves their time and opportunity to be on camera and to speak to the folks back home. It sounds like it will extend rather than curtail the process. It is good to know that they are committed to doing the people’s business, and we wish them Godspeed and get on with it.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Fox News: