Report: Cabinet Members Are Discussing Invoking 25th Amendment

This morning Donald Trump spoke to a large group of his supporters and asked them to fight for him. And fight they did. A legion of Trump fans stormed the US Capitol, overwhelmed the police and accessed the building.

Trump could have helped to end the conflict. But according to multiple sources, the president ignored pleas for him to speak directly to his supporters and ask for the insurrection to stop.

The president finally posted a video to Twitter and Facebook around 5:00. The video, though, was quite complimentary of the seditionists and full of Trump lies about the 2020 election.

Following the wild day, there are calls for Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office. According to CBS News, that is being talked about within the White House.

Margaret Brennan told viewers, “What is being discussed among some cabinet members today. And that is whether to move forward with formal proceedings to try to invoke the 25th Amendment. That would allow for the removal of President Trump from office and for Mike Pence to effectively become commander in chief for the remaining days of the Trump presidency.”

Brennan continued, “My sources are telling me it has not been formally presented to the Vice President. This is not about to happen. It is, however, being discussed right now. The very fact that the highest levels of the government and US Cabinet Members are discussing this is quite newsworthy and quite notable.”

CBS News reports members of the Cabinet are considering the 25h Amendment: pic.twitter.com/fN47wXj0G7 — The Recount (@therecount) January 7, 2021