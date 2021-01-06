Chuck Schumer Tells Americans Help Is On The Way Now That Democrats Control The Senate

Advertisements

Senate Majority Leader Elect Chuck Schumer promised the American people that the Senate will get back to work and help is on the way.

Schumer said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

It feels like a brand new day. For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the United States Senate — and that will be very good for the American people.

America is experiencing one of the greatest crises we have ever faced, and the Senate Democratic Majority is committed to delivering the bold change and help Americans need and demand. Senate Democrats know America is hurting — help is on the way.

We are grateful to everyone in Georgia and across the country who volunteered their time, donated what they could, and worked so hard to elect new leadership in Washington.

Senators-elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff ran first-rate campaigns and will be outstanding Senators for Georgia. When Raphael Warnock was born, both of Georgia’s Senators were segregationists. Yesterday, Georgia just elected its first African-American Senator in its history. I am so proud of both of their campaigns and excited to welcome them to the Senate.

As Majority Leader, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will have a partner who is ready, willing and able to help achieve a forward-looking agenda and deliver help and bold change to the American people.

For too long, much-needed help has been stalled or diluted by a Republican-led Senate and President Trump. That will change with a Democratic Senate, Democratic House, and a Democratic President.

We will work every day to reward the faith that the American people have placed in us.

Under Mitch McConnell, the Senate ignored the wishes and needs of a majority of Americans. This behavior was crystallized in the minds of voters by McConnell’s refusal to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks.

Democrats won’t be able to do everything that they want to do in a divided Senate, but the biggest immediate change is that real help is coming to the American people during the pandemic. There will be no more tax cuts for billionaires and corporations while the rest of America gets $600 crumbs.

Joe Biden is going to be able to carry out his agenda to rebuild America because Mitch McConnell won’t be able to block his priorities on fiscal matters in the Senate.