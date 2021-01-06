Georgia Election Official Blames Trump For Republican Senate Losses

Advertisements

Georgia election official Gabe Sterling blamed Trump for attacking Republicans while Democrats were getting out the Senate vote and winning Georgia.

Sterling said at a press conference, “It was an impressive to get 100,000 people to show up in a January election that didn’t show up in November. That was probably a margin, probably Democrat voters and a testament to hard work done while Republicans were busy attacking the governor and my boss, the Democrats were out knocking on doors and getting people to turn out to vote.”

Sterling was right. It is impressive that Democrats found 100,000 voters who didn’t turn out in November and got them to show up for a pair of January runoffs. He was also correct that while Democrats were organizing and getting out their vote, Donald Trump was attacking Republican officials in the state and claiming that the elections in the state are rigged.

Republicans in Georgia warned Trump and McConnell that this was going to happen, but Trump had to burn it all down on his way out the door.

Trump is going to whine and claim that the elections are rigged when in reality, it was Donald Trump who cost the Republican Party their Senate majority.

