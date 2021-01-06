Posted on by Jason Easley

Twitter Has Locked Donald Trump Out Of His Account

Trump will not be allowed to tweet for 12 hours after Twitter had to remove three of his tweets for violations of policy.

Twitter Safety tweeted:

Twelve hours isn’t long enough. Twitter needs to impose a two-week ban on Trump that will run until Joe Biden is sworn in as the next president. Trump used Twitter to defend the violent mob that was attempting to overthrow the government for him. Trump also told the mob that the election was stolen and that they were patriots.

Trump needs to be kicked off of Twitter for good. A permanent lifetime ban would be the ideal remedy. Donald Trump is a threat to the democracy of the United States, and it is up to Twitter whether they want to give the threat a slap on the wrist or take real action that will serve as a deterrent to Trump and those Republicans who desperately seek to follow in his footsteps.

