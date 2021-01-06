Trump Draws Relatively Tiny Crowd For Rally Outside The White House

Advertisements

Trump drew what ended up being a relatively small group of diehards on the grounds near the White House to listen to him rant election conspiracies.

A view of the crowd:

View of the pro Trump protesters at the Capitol pic.twitter.com/R18CsUDEhX — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) January 6, 2021

Advertisements

As Trump ranted past the 45 minute mark about various election conspiracies, the few people that were left had increasingly lost interest:

Trump is now literally screaming at his increasingly disinterested audience about votes in Wisconsin arriving in duffel bags that were left on park benches. This is Trump is all of his broken glory. pic.twitter.com/qXhzIglyUb — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 6, 2021

Trump’s crowd is estimated to be in the tens of thousands, which is nothing compared to events like the Women’s March and March For Our Lives.

Trump’s supporters planned a massive show of strength at a rally that was intended to show that the Republican Party still belonged to Trump. The soon to be ex-president’s goal was to flex his political muscles and try to get more congressional Republicans on board with his election challenge, but the audience is very small, and instead, it was a show of Trump’s waning power and lack of influence over a party that is increasingly looking like it has moved on.’

If Trump thinks people are going to pay to attend his rallies after he is no longer president, the lack of a crowd at the “march” is a massive reality check.

MAGA is history.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook