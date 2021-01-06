Calls Grow For Trump To Be Removed And Banned From Federal Office

Advertisements

In the midst of an attempted coup by his supporters, calls are growing for Trump to be removed and banned from serving in federal office.

Chuck Todd said on MSNBC, “There is a lot of people and frankly mostly Democrats but a handful of Republicans and those that I would describe sort of right of center ideological thinkers who say president trump needs to be impeached immediately. That he cannot — because with impeachment and ouster from office, also comes with a ban on federal office meaning you are no longer fit to be a public servant.”

Al Sharpton added, “That should happen. You don’t know what he will do in the next few days that he has. He spoke at the rally earlier today. If anyone of us had spoken to a rally that would end up like this, we’d already be in custody, and rightfully so. This is unbelievable. This president not only should be impeached, he should be ridiculed by members of the Republican party. For people to be on Twitter asking him to say something, he has gone on television, cut off everything on TV to say absolutely nothing, to tell us to put bleach in our arms. And he can’t now come forward and call this nation to order whether the protestors are looking or not, he should set a tone of stability and a tone that we are not going to have a government out of control.”

It is imperative that Trump gets banned from ever serving in public office again. He has shown himself to be a dangerous threat to the country. Trump and his authoritarianism can never be allowed to rise again, and that process of stomping Trump out of our national discourse begins with an immediate impeachment and conviction.

