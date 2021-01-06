Trump’s Supporters Deemed A Security Threat By Capitol Police

Advertisements

Trump’s supporters are rioting and fighting with police, who have deemed Trump’s roaming gangs a security threat.

Video:

Rioting Trump supporters have been labeled a security threat by the police as they have breached the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/5LYie1CbsH — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 6, 2021

Advertisements

Jake Sherman said on MSNBC, “The Capitol complex is a massive complex. There is a lot of ways to get in, don’t even remind me of that, chuck. Many of these people are not involved in politics. They’re woodworkers, electricians, doctors, lawyers, I have to leave at some point and get home. And the Capitol is swarmed, and I don’t know, it is an alarming incident. We’re being told to pack up and get ready to go if we — I’m getting a message right now saying all buildings within the Capitol complex external security threat, no entry or exit permitted. Stay away from doors and windows, if outside seek cover. This is a message we just got.”

Here are some of the clashes outside:

Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

The scene that Trump and his Republican enablers both in Congress and the media have created is a disgraceful embarrassment to America. The world is watching a group of misled Americans falsely believe that an election was stolen, and they are attacking the police in an effort to overthrow democracy.

Trump and his supporters have been known as a security threat for years. They are now making it obvious for the entire world to see.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook