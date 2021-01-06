Trump Shows Why He Must Be Removed In New Video Lying To Coup Mob About A Stolen Election

Advertisements

Trump refused to release a statement condemning the coup plot but put out a video telling his mob that the election was stolen, but they should go home.

Video:

Trump said, “I know you’re pain, I know you’re hurt. We have an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people and law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you and from our country. This was a fraudulent election. We can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home, we love you, you’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You can see the way others are treating that so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace.”

Trump is incapable of denouncing his supporters or telling the truth. The election was not stolen. There was no fraud. Instead of going on national television and telling the coup participants to stop and go home. Trump egged them on and then threw in that they should go home.

Every second that Trump remains in office, democracy is in danger. The President must be removed and banned from ever holding federal office again.

