Trump Just Publicly Threatened Mike Pence At DC Rally

Trump openly threatened his own vice president, Mike Pence, and hinted that Pence needed to do “the right thing” and overturn the election.

Video:

Trump goes all mob boss and threatens Mike Pence, as he tells his own vice president that he needs to do the right thing and overturn the election. (Pence can't overturn the election). pic.twitter.com/OvYU2eKtrP — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 6, 2021

Trump said:



And he looked at Mike Pence, and I hope Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so. I hope so. Because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election. All he has to do — and this is — this is from the number one or certainly one of the top constitutional lawyers in our country. He has the absolute right to do it. Supposed to protect our country, support our country, support our constitution and protect our constitution. States want to re-vote. The states got defrauded. They were given false information. They voted on it. Now they want to recertify.

They want it back. All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify, and we become president, and you are the happiest people.

Everything that Donald Trump said was wrong or a lie. Pence doesn’t have the power to send the election back to the states. The states can’t hold a do-over. Pence is only there to announce the count. Mike Pence knows this, which is why he is planning on following the Constitution. Republicans will make their objections and hold their votes, but Mike Pence can do nothing.

Trump is openly threatening his own vice president to something that he can’t do.

The years-long mental collapse of Donald Trump is finally complete.

