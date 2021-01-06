Watch: Frank Figliuzzi Tells Nicolle Wallace, We Better Plan for an “Involuntary Extraction of This President”

Advertisements

This was a near unbelievable day in Washington DC. After reinforcements from a number of states arrived, though, the Capitol has been cleared. The senate is set to reconvene at 8:00 PM.

Now the focus will be on the fallout from Donald Trump and his supporters behavior. Clearly, the current president is desperate to stay in power and terrified of the legal predicaments that await him.

Frank Figliuzzi discussed the next 24 hours with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and talked about what might have to be done with Donald Trump.



The former FBI official told the host:

“We have a president who’s looking less and less likely that he’s going to voluntarily leave the oval office. We see an isolated president tonight. I’ve seen a tweet from Robert O‘Brien, the president’s national security advisor, praising vice president Pence for his courage. We’ve seen deployment of military troops by vice president pence. We heard Mitch McConnell today saying he’s not going to overturn this election. We’ve heard from president George W. Bush, this is a president increasingly in isolation. He will become more and more desperate as he’s increasingly isolated and we’d better be planning now for an involuntary extraction of this president.”

Watch a clip of the comments below, courtesy of MSNBC:

Frank Figliuzzi tells Nicolle Wallace that we have to be prepared for an "involuntary extraction" of this President. pic.twitter.com/he9joEEPX9 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 7, 2021