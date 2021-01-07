A US Capitol Police Officer Has Died Following Yesterday’s Trump Riots

Advertisements

One of the most troubling aspects of yesterday’s assault on the Capitol was how under-prepared and undermanned the police force was. There will certainly be investigations into the seemingly preventable situation.

There are numerous video’s of Trump supporters assaulting the officers. And now, according to CNN’s Kristin Wilson, one of those officers has died.

Wilson tweeted, “A US Capitol Police officer involved in the riots at the Capitol yesterday has died, according to two USCP sources.”

A US Capitol Police officer involved in the riots at the Capitol yesterday has died, according to two USCP sources — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) January 7, 2021

This would mark the 5th death from Tuesday’s riots. A woman, now identified as Ashli Babbitt, was shot by officers while trying to break into the building. Babbitt, an Air Force veteran was a fierce Trump supporter and a QAnon believer.

One other man who died during the event, Kevin Greeson, passed away due to a heart attack. Greeson had recently posted pictures of himself holding machine guns on his Parler accounts.

The death of the Capitol officer is a still developing story with more to come.