Betsy DeVos Blames Riot, But Resignation Avoids Potential Treason

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos blamed the Trump mob riot at the Capitol, but her resignation means she is trying to avoid a potential treason charge.

The Wall Street Journal reported on DeVos’s resignation letter:



“We should be highlighting and celebrating your Administration’s many accomplishments on behalf of the American people,” Mrs. DeVos wrote in a letter to the president.

“Instead we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protesters overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people’s business. That behavior was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

She added: “Impressionable children are watching all this, and they are learning from us.”

DeVos wasn’t worried about the children when Trump was putting children in cages along the Southern Border. She didn’t care about the children when teargassed peaceful protesters in Washington, DC. She showed no concern for the children when Trump suggested injecting bleach as a potential coronavirus cure, so it is hard to believe that the site of Trump’s own supporters attacking the Capitol was the moment when she said that enough was enough.

These cabinet officials are trying to protect themselves while trying to avoid being charged with treason.

One of the worst Education Secretaries in the nation’s history is trying to save herself on the way out the door.

