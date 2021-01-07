Chuck Schumer Tells Pence To Invoke The 25th Amendment Today

Advertisements

Senate Majority Leader Elect Chuck Schumer told VP Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office today.

Schumer said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer.

The quickest and most effective way – it can be done today – to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.

House Democrats are already drafting new articles of impeachment. Stories are swirling that Mike Pence has taken over making presidential decisions.

Trump is clearly unhinged and the instability that has always been present since he entered politics has reached a new and critical level. Donald Trump incited an insurrection on the Capitol. There are still even more dangerous things that he could do with his presidential power in the last 13 days of his term.

Schumer is right. Trump must go today.

