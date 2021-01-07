Giuliani Left a Voicemail with the Wrong Senator in a Final Effort to Delay Certifying Biden’s Win

Advertisements

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani left a voicemail with the wrong senator in a final effort to delay certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Giuliani attempted to reach Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) but he left the message on the voicemail of another senator, who has not been identified.

In his message to Tuberville, Giuliani claimed that lawmakers on Capitol Hill were “trying to rush this hearing and how we need you, our Republican friends, to try to just slow it down so we can get these legislatures to get more information to you.”

“And I know they’re reconvening at 8 tonight, but it … the only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow—ideally until the end of tomorrow,” he continued.

The report originated from the conservative news outlet The Dispatch, which published the recorded voicemail.

You can listen to it below.

.@stephenfhayes SCOOP: Rudy Giuliani tried calling Sen. Tuberville tonight asking him to object to the election results in 10 states. "I know we would delay you a lot, but it would give us the opportunity to get the legislators who are very, very close to pulling their vote." pic.twitter.com/EkRaR2EAGe — The Dispatch (@thedispatch) January 7, 2021

Congress certified Biden’s win even after violence erupted on Capitol Hill. Spurred by President Donald Trump’s baseless election claims, armed rioters stormed the Capitol. Four people died during the attempted coup. The National Guard was later called in. President Trump has finally committed to a peaceful transfer of power amid calls for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.