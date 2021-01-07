Josh Hawley Throws A Tantrum And Threatens Legal Action After His Book Deal Is Canceled

Advertisements

Seditionist U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) threw a tantrum on Thursday after Simon & Schuster announced that it would not be publishing his book.

“We take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat,” the publishing company said.

In what is a predictable response from the Trump loyalist, Sen. Hawley released a statement attacking Simon & Schuster and pledging to take the company to court.

Advertisements

“This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don’t approve of,” the senator said. “I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We’ll see you in court.”

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

Hawley is more upset over a book cancellation than an armed insurrection

By throwing a tantrum over the reality that his actions have consequences, Sen. Hawley showed just how dedicated he is to hitching his wagon to Trumpism.

Instead of taking responsibility for his actions – in this case, inciting a violent rebellion at the U.S. Capitol – he stomps his feet and threatens his critics with legal action.

Like Trump’s own legal challenges, Sen. Hawley’s is likely to be laughed out of court.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter