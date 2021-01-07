Trump Hides Behind Kaleigh McEnany To Condemn The Violence He Incited

Advertisements

Trump sent out Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany to condemn the violence as he hides and refuses to show his face live to the American people.

McEnany said:

I am here to deliver this message on behalf of the white house. The violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s capital was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it. The president and this administration condemn it in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable. Those people should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I stand here at this podium the day after a historic church burned following rights, and I said this “The First Amendment guarantees the right of the people to peacefully assemble.”

What we saw last night in Washington and across the country was not that,” and quote. What we saw yesterday in the halls of our capital was not that. We grieve for the loss of life and those injured. We hold them in our prayers and close to our hearts. We thank our law enforcement officers who are true American heroes. What we saw yesterday was a group of violent rioters undermining the rights of thousands who came to have their voices heard at our nation’s capital. Those who violently besieged our capital are the opposite of what this administration stands for. The core value of our administration is the idea that all citizens have the right to live in safety, peace, and freedom.

Those who are working in this building are working to ensure a smooth transition of power. Now, it is time for America to unite, to come together, rejected the violence we have seen. We are one American people under god. Thank you very much.

Trump sent out his press secretary to condemn the violence that he incited. A real president or even a half grown-up adult would have been standing behind the podium and looking America in the eye while apologizing.

Donald Trump is too much of a coward to face the American people after he incited an insurrection.

The statement that was read was a cynical bid to get out of the 25th Amendment or being impeached again.

Donald Trump created the violence, and his effort to minimize the actions of his supporters instead of taking responsibility is why he must immediately be removed from office.

