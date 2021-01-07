In Heavily Edited Video, Trump Lies About Violence But Finally Admits He Lost

Advertisements

In a heavily edited and scripted video, Trump took no responsibility for the violence and admitted that he lost the election.

The video:

Advertisements

Trump said:



I’d like to begin by addressing the haters attack on the United States capitol. It like all Americans, I’m outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem. I mutely deploy the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expelled the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. Up to those who engaged in acts of violence in this direction, you do not represent our country. To those who broke the law, you will pay. We’ve just been through an intense election and emotions are high. But now, tempers must be called and calm restored.

We must get on with the business of America. My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and the eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections. Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation. 2020 has been a challenging time for our people. The pandemic has upended the lives of our citizens. Isolated millions in their homes, damage to our economy, and claim to countless lives.

Trump condemned the violence that he incited and claimed to support the smooth transition of power that he has been blocking. Trump’s reversal on the attack on the Capitol is a bid to avoid impeachment or the invocation of the 25th Amendment.

Donald Trump wants to run for president again in 2024, and one should view his speech and the admission that he will be leaving the White House as nothing more than Trump trying to avoid responsibility for what he has done, and keep his faint dreams of a run in four years alive.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook