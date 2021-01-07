House Judiciary Democrats Are Drafting New Trump Articles Of Impeachment

Advertisements

House Judiciary Committee Democrats are floating new articles of impeachment against Trump that could be used immediately.

Greg Sargent of The Washington Post reported:

The new articles of impeachment circulating among House Judiciary Democrats argue that Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors and violated his oath to defend the Constitution and faithfully execute the office of the presidency by inciting Wednesday’s violence.

One draft being circulated, the Democratic aide tells me, says Trump is guilty of willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States. It notes that just before Congress convened to count the electoral votes, Trump reiterated false claims that he won the election and made statements that encouraged and predictably resulted in the lawless violence at the Capitol.

The point of impeaching Trump instead of evoking the 25th Amendment is that impeachment and conviction come with a lifetime ban on holding federal office. If Trump was impeached and convicted, not only would he no longer be a present threat to the country, but he would also never be a future threat either.

Impeachment and conviction would likely damage the Trump name to the point where none of his corrupt children could ever follow in his political footsteps.

The 25th Amendment would neutralize the current Trump threat, but it would not protect the nation in the future.

Congress does need a long set of hearings or a prolonged impeachment trial. If the bipartisan will exists, Trump could be convicted and removed in a matter of days.

