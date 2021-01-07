Tucker Carlson’s Defense of Donald Trump: “Is Any Single President Worth All This Time and Attention?”

Advertisements

Comedian John Mulaney brilliantly described that it’s like to be an American with Trump in the White House in his 2018 special Kid Gorgeous. He referred to Trump as, “a horse in a hospital,” meaning absolute chaos is always right around the corner.

And that unbridled chaos broke out yesterday in Washington DC as a Trump provoked mob stormed the US Capitol.

Trump, of course, was entirely to blame for the seditionists attacking the people’s house. His actions were completely indefensible. That didn’t mean, though, that Tucker Carlson wasn’t going to try.

Advertisements

In an effort to absolve the President for the sins of his term, Carlson argued that we’re just paying Trump too much attention.

The Fox host began the segment, “The people in charge of every institution in American life now spend all day talking about Donald Trump. You may not have noticed because that’s not very different from any other day over the past five years. Since the moment he announced for office it has been all about Donald Trump all the time. The effect on us has been noticeable, we’ve gone from being this big continental country with an enormous span of concerns and interests to a sweaty chat room of 300 million people all of whom are focused on a single man, Donald Trump.”

Tucker Carlson defends Donald Trump by asking, "is any single President worth all this time and attention?" pic.twitter.com/7ONmqk25sl — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 8, 2021

Carlson then continued:

“That is not healthy no matter how you feel about trump. We aren’t attacking him, very few media outlets have been more supportive of his 2016 agenda than the show has been. We agree with his ideas then, we agree with them now but at some point you’ve got to wonder about where our country is putting all of its energy. Is any single president, anyone worth all of this time and attention?”