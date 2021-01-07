US Attorney Hints That Trump Could Be Charged As Part Of Insurrection Investigation

Advertisements

Donald Trump had been asking his supporters to fight for him for weeks. It began with a flyer he distributed promising that January 6th in Washington DC would be a wild time.

Then there were weeks of tweets with his claims of frauds getting more extreme by the day. And then there was the speech that he gave yesterday morning. Not only did he direct his fans to head to the Capitol he even hinted that he may join them.

And all of this rhetoric helped incite a riot in Washington DC. The US Attorney who will be investigating the case, Michael Sherwin, said Trump may be a part of his investigation.

Trump wasn’t the only one inciting violence during his Wednesday speech. His son, Donald Jr. and Rudy Giuliani also stoked the flames. Sherwin was asked if those who spoke at the rally would be looking into.

“Yes,” he responded, “we are looking at all actors here, not only the people that went into the building, but . . . were there others that maybe assisted or facilitated or played some ancillary role in this. We will look at every actor and all criminal charges.”

Sherwin was then asked specifically about Trump who told supporters to “fight like hell.” The US Attorney answered, “We are looking at all actors here, and anyone that had a role, if the evidence fits the element of a crime, they’re going to be charged.”