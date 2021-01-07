White House Officials Are Resigning Because They Fear Being Charged With Treason

Advertisements

White House officials, like Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, are resigning because they are afraid they’ll be charged with treason.

Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair reported:

“What do I do? Resign?” one nervous White House staffer asked a friend on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after news broke that a woman had been shot and killed inside the Capitol. The West Wing staffer told the friend that White House Counsel Pat Cipollone was urging White House officials not to speak to Trump or enable his coup attempt in any way, so they could reduce the chance they could be prosecuted for treason under the Sedition Act. “They’re being told to stay away from Trump,” the friend said. The White House declined to comment.

The rash of resignations that are coming out of the White House has nothing to do with the love of country or even condemning the violence. These people are resigning because they are trying to avoid being charged with treason.

If these administration officials really cared about their country they would have never gone to work for Donald Trump. In the coming hours and days, more Trump White House officials will beat a path to the exits, but none of them deserve praise.

They are all trying to save themselves and avoid potentially ending up in federal prison for crimes against the United States of America.

