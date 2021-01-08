Kevin McCarthy Voted To Overturn The Election After The Riot And Now Opposes Impeachment

Advertisements

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) voted to overturn the election after the riot and now opposes impeaching Trump.

McCarthy said that it is time to cool the temperature of the country and impeachment would make things worse:

Impeaching the President with just 12 days left will only divide our country more. I've reached out to President-elect Biden today & plan to speak to him about how we must work together to lower the temperature & unite the country to solve America’s challenges. My full statement pic.twitter.com/EkkmOAkb7i — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 8, 2021

If McCarthy really wanted to cool the temperature of the nation, he would have not tried to overturn an election after the Capitol Hill riot.

The truth is that Kevin McCarthy is an inept House leader who is dreaming of picking up enough seats for Republicans to take control in 2022.

Republicans don’t get to whine about the temperature of the nation after they spent five years helping Trump building the powder keg that exploded in violence and death at the Capitol on Wednesday. The best thing that America could do to turn down the heat would be to expel the coup enablers from Congress and criminally convict all of those who were involved in the riot.

