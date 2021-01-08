Lindsey Graham Says Trump Should Go Unpunished For Inciting Deadly Riot

Advertisements

Even though five people are now dead, Sen. Lindsey Graham called for Trump to go unpunished for inciting the Capitol riot.

Graham tweeted:

As President @realDonaldTrump stated last night, it is time to heal and move on. If Speaker Pelosi pushes impeachm ent in the last days of the Trump presidency it will do more harm than good.I’m hopeful President-elect Biden sees the damage that would be done from such action. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 8, 2021



House Democrats are suggesting that impeachment could come as soon as next week. Speaker Pelosi told reporters that Vice President Mike Pence can either invoke the 25th Amendment or the House will pursue impeachment.

Advertisements

Trump incited a riot and tried to overthrow the government.

There is no shrug and move on from the attempted violent overthrow of US democracy. Lindsey Graham is hoping that Joe Biden will give his blessing to turning a blind eye toward an attempted coup. That’s not going to happen. Biden isn’t going to bail out Trump for potential sedition and treason.

Trump deserves to be impeached and removed from office, and thankfully with Democrats in charge of Congress,’ we can count on there being investigations and real consequences for Trump’s actions.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook