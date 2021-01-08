Sen. Patty Murray Calls On Ted Cruz And Josh Hawley To Resign

Advertisements

The third highest-ranking Democrat in the Senate. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) has called on Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to resign.

Murray said in a statement.

This is not how we keep our people and our country free. As a Senator, I respect every member who disagrees with my ideas. I reserve my right to use my voice to fight for what I believe in. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 8, 2021

At the end of the day, our job is to keep this country a democracy where voices win, not brute force. Any Senator who stands up and supports the power of force over the power of democracy has broken their oath of office. Senators Hawley and Cruz should resign. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 8, 2021

Cruz and Hawley’s cynical ploy to line themselves up for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination by challenging the election has backfired on them spectacularly. Ted Cruz barely beat Beto O’Rourke in his last election, and Josh Hawley is a first-term Senator. Both men have ambitions that are much bigger than their talent.

Hawley and Cruz thought that the bogus election challenge would give them a platform to launch their 2024 campaigns. Instead, it led to them being prominent faces in a coup attempt to overthrow US democracy, which has made them politically radioactive.

The two Senators won’t resign, but their White House dreams are likely dead and long gone.

