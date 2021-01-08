Posted on by Jason Easley

Sen. Patty Murray Calls On Ted Cruz And Josh Hawley To Resign

The third highest-ranking Democrat in the Senate. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) has called on Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to resign.

Murray said in a statement.

Cruz and Hawley’s cynical ploy to line themselves up for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination by challenging the election has backfired on them spectacularly. Ted Cruz barely beat Beto O’Rourke in his last election, and Josh Hawley is a first-term Senator. Both men have ambitions that are much bigger than their talent.

Hawley and Cruz thought that the bogus election challenge would give them a platform to launch their 2024 campaigns. Instead, it led to them being prominent faces in a coup attempt to overthrow US democracy, which has made them politically radioactive.

The two Senators won’t resign, but their White House dreams are likely dead and long gone.

