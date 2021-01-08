Pelosi Fast Tracks Impeachment While Preparing House For 25th Amendment

Advertisements

Speaker Pelosi said after meeting with House Democrats that they needed to be prepared for the 25th Amendment and she will be introducing a privileged impeachment resolution.

The Speaker said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Today, the House Democratic Caucus had an hours-long conversation that was sad, moving and patriotic. It was a conversation unlike any other, because it followed an action unlike any other.

It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign. But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment. Accordingly, the House will preserve every option – including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach or a privileged resolution for impeachment.



The 25th Amendment is only fast if Vice President Mike Pence invokes it. A standard motion to impeach would follow regular order and go on the legislative calendar. The faster option is a privileged impeachment resolution that allows the Speaker to bump everything else off of the calendar and immediately proceed to impeachment.

The House is going to move quickly on this matter. If Pence doesn’t invoke the 25th Amendment, Speaker Pelosi will introduce a privileged impeachment resolution to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection.

It is looking more and more likely that Trump is going to be impeached again, and hopefully, he is convicted so that he is banned from ever running for federal office again.

