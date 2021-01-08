Trump Refuses To Go To Biden’s Inauguration A Day After Calling For Smooth Transition

938 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Less than a day after reading a call for a smooth presidential transition off his teleprompter, Trump refused to attend Biden’s inauguration.

Trump tweeted:

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

It was only yesterday that Trump said, “Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

One way that the message is sent that power is being seamlessly transferred is for the outgoing president to attend the incoming president’s inauguration. Anyone in the media who got suckered by Trump’s “change in tone” on Thursday deserves to lose their job.

The only reason Trump read those prepared remarks was that he was told by White House counsel that he could be facing criminal liability for the Capitol riot that he incited.

Nothing has changed. Trump is still throwing a tantrum like a child and refusing to anything to do with any acknowledgment that Joe Biden beat him by more than 7 million votes.

Americans now have another reason to enjoy Joe Biden’s big day on January 20. Donald Trump won’t be there.

