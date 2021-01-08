Trump To Be Impeached For Incitement Of Insurrection

Advertisements

A draft article of impeachment reveals that House Democrats are considering impeaching Trump for incitement of insurrection.

Here is the draft article of impeachment:

JUST IN: 4-page draft article of impeachment against President Trump that Reps. Raskin, Lieu, Cicilline are planning to introduce Monday: "Incitement of insurrection" pic.twitter.com/KdQrzQy6pf — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 8, 2021

Advertisements

The article of impeachment states that Trump willfully and knowingly made statements that imminently resulted in lawless action at the Capitol. The draft article accuses Trump of gravely endangering the institutions of the United States government. Trump is also accused of demonstrating that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if he is allowed to remain in office.

Impeachment could be the least of Trump’s problems if prosecutors decide to criminally charge him for inciting the riot that has left dozens injured and five people dead.

Vice President Mike Pence was given full and fair warning that if he refused to invoke the 25th Amendment, Trump would be impeached again.

Pence has not invoked the 25th Amendment, so House Democrats are going to once again rise to the occasion and protect the nation from the threat posed by Donald Trump.

Trump is going to leave office in even more disgrace than he arrived four years ago. The House should impeach and the Senate should convict Trump to make sure that he can never again endanger and kill another American by holding public office.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook