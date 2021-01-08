Trump Officials Are Panicking About Being ‘Unemployable’ After Leaving The White House

Advertisements

With less than two weeks to go until Donald Trump’s presidency ends, White House officials are panicking about the possibility of not being able to find work.

According to Elaina Plott of The New York Times, “A White House official tells me that people in the West Wing today are ‘depressed’ and that those without jobs already lined up are concerned that they’re unemployable.”

The growing fears among current West Wing officials come a day after pro-Trump terrorists invaded Washington D.C. and occupied the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to derail certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

The violent insurrection was encouraged by Donald Trump and some of his closest allies like Rudy Giuliani and Texas Rep. Louis Gohmert.

Participating in a coup doesn’t look good on a resume

To be fair, finding a job after working for the most incompetent and corrupt president in United States history was always going to be a tall order.

Whether it’s cheering white supremacists in Charlottesville, locking kids in cages, extorting a foreign power, bungling a pandemic response, or tanking the economy, there is nothing about the Trump era to which any person of character would want to attach their name.

But as bad as the past four years have been, the developments of the last 48 hours will forever tarnish Trump’s presidency in a way that none of his previous failures has. Those who stuck by the unhinged president this long will carry that stain with them as well.

After all, participating in a violent coup – or even standing silently by as Donald Trump encourages one – isn’t something that looks good on a resume.

