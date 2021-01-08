Google Play Suspends Parler Hours After Trump Joins

Advertisements

Trump moved his account to Parler, and Google Play announced that it was removing Parler from its listings.

Hannity said Trump moved to Parler:

Sean Hannity said that Trump joined Parler so today both Google and Apple are removing or in the process of banning Parler. pic.twitter.com/pKQJ558i0U — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 9, 2021

Advertisements

Google Play announced that they are removing Parler:

JUST IN: Google suspending Parler from the Google Play store pic.twitter.com/Nyv59LoNWh — Cristiano Lima (@viaCristiano) January 9, 2021

Trump is quickly running out of social media platforms. He is banned on Facebook and Instagram. He is permanently banned on Twitter. Apple has given Parler 24 hours to install full moderation or they will pull them from the App Store.

Donald Trump is going to become the first president in history to be impeached twice. He has no social media presence on which to lie and spread false information. Trump is done as a political figure, and he very well may never be heard from again after he leaves office outside of the dark corners of the right-wing internet.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook